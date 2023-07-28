UAE: Black Cobra, OSTIM ink MoU to drive innovation in defence and aerospace sectors

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 28 (ANI/WAM): Black Cobra Military Supplies (BCMS), a tactical gear manufacturer based in Abu Dhabi, and a member of Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) - and OSTIM Defense and Aerospace Cluster in Ankara (OSSA), Republic of Turkey, have signed during International Defence Exhibition 2023 in Istanbul a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create significant opportunities for growth and innovation in the defence and aerospace sectors, fostering advancements in technology and promoting cooperation between the two nations.

Through the MoU, BCMS and OSSA will continue to work closely together to develop a comprehensive plan for collaboration between the two institutions, encompassing mutual business development opportunities, technology transfer, and strategic partnerships with Turkish SMEs. This plan is aligned with the leadership's vision of the United Arab Emirates to enhance bilateral relations with the Republic of Tukey.

The initiative and negotiations of the Memorandum of Understanding were signed by the top management of Black Cobra Military Supplies, Ali Al Mannaee, Chief Executive Officer and Mostafa El Samahy, Managing Director and Ibrahim Yarsan, the Chairman of the Board of OSTIM Defense and Aerospace Cluster in Ankara at the UAE pavilion under the patronage of the Emirates Defence Companies Council.

Ali Al Mannaee, CEO of Black Cobra Military Supplies, commented, "We are excited about the prospects of collaborating with OSSA. This partnership represents a significant step forward for both our organisations, allowing us to leverage each other's expertise and resources to drive innovation and growth in the defence sector."

Ibrahim Yarsan, Chairman of the Board of OSTIM Defense and Aerospace Cluster in Ankara, expressed his delight in participating in IDEF 2023 and establishing strategic partnership bridge.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We believe that working closely with Black Cobra Military Supplies will open up new possibilities for advancements in defence technology. This partnership aligns with our mission to promote technological excellence and global partnerships.”

He added, “The collaboration between Black Cobra Military Supplies and OSTIM Defense and Aerospace Cluster in Ankara aims to deliver cutting-edge and dependable system solutions, demonstrating exceptional performance for both domestic and international users. The signing of the MOU at IDEF 2023 marks a significant milestone in advancing this objective and further solidifies our partnership.” (ANI/WAM)

