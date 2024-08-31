UAE chairs 114th session of Arab Economic and Social Council

Cairo [Egypt], August 31 (ANI/WAM): The UAE is chairing the 114th regular session of the Arab Economic and Social Council (AESC), which will begin tomorrow, Sunday, and continue until next Thursday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League.

The session will address issues of joint Arab cooperation in economic and social fields.

The session will include a series of key meetings bringing together ministers, officials, and experts from various Arab countries to discuss priority economic and social issues, aiming to enhance Arab cooperation and achieve sustainable development in the region.

Preparatory meetings will start tomorrow, Sunday, with the Social Committee meeting, which will discuss several social topics, including the Arab Strategy for Lifetime Education, the role of social support in achieving equity and equal learning opportunities, and the Arab Decade for Literacy and Adult Education.

The meetings will also cover international Arab cooperation in social and developmental fields, alongside reports and decisions of ministerial councils and specialised committees. The committee will also present an agenda item on the "Culture and Green Future" initiative and another proposal to establish volunteer centres for youth and retirees to serve the elderly.

The Economic Committee will hold its meetings on Monday and Tuesday, focusing on the economic agenda, including the 2023 report of Arab food security, follow-up on the implementation of the Arab Programme for Sustainable Food Security, and the Agricultural Development Strategy for 2020-2023.

Additionally, the committee will discuss the Arab Strategy For Sustainable Management Of Pastoral Resources 2020-2040 and the Aquaculture Strategy 2018-2037. It will also address issues related to joint Arab organisations, reports and decisions of ministerial councils and committees, the "Madak" Space Competiton, and improving the performance of specialised Arab organisations.

The Arab Economic and Social Council meeting at the senior officials level will take place next Wednesday to review and discuss the recommendations of the social and economic committees. The session will conclude with a ministerial meeting of the Council, which will adopt the final decisions and approve the discussed recommendations.

These meetings come at a critical time for the Arab region, as member states seek to strengthen cooperation and coordination to tackle economic and social challenges. The meetings are expected to result in important decisions that will contribute to sustainable development and support efforts to achieve stability and prosperity in Arab countries. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor