UAE Chambers, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia sign MoU to establish UAE-Slovenia Business Council

Abu Dhabi [UAE] November 4 (ANI/WAM): The Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (UAE Chambers) and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint UAE-Slovenian Business Council.

The signing took place during a meeting organised by the UAE Chambers in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia. The meeting was attended by Humaid bin Salem, Secretary-General of UAE Chambers, along with a high-level governmental and business delegation from Slovenia, led by Slobodan Sesum, Director General of Economic and Public Diplomacy at the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Discussions focused on ways to enhance cooperation between the business communities in the UAE and Slovenia.

The agenda included mechanisms for developing commercial and investment partnerships, expanding areas of cooperation, and opening direct communication channels between the UAE private sector and its Slovenian counterpart. The goal is to increase bilateral trade, double imports and exports in vital sectors of mutual interest, and diversify quality and future investments, particularly in health, logistics, information and communication technology, e-commerce, tourism, real estate, financial services and insurance, and agricultural technology.

Humaid bin Salem stated, "The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Slovenia enjoy growing economic and trade relations, supported by joint efforts to elevate these relations to broader horizons that serve the developmental interests of both countries." He emphasised the UAE business community's desire to develop bilateral relations with the business community in Slovenia, noting that Slovenia serves as a gateway for Emirati business owners and investors looking to enter the East and Central European market.

He said that establishing the joint UAE-Slovenian Business Council will help build bridges of communication between the business communities of both countries and raise awareness about the investment environment and climate in the UAE, which, thanks to its vital strategic location, serves as a gateway to a consumer market of over two billion people.

He stated, "The UAE can serve as a vital launchpad for Slovenian companies looking to enter markets in the region, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the African continent." (ANI/WAM)

