UAE condemns burning of Gaza hospital by Israeli forces

Abu Dhabi, Dec 28 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned the burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip by Israeli troops, which forced patients and medical staff to evacuate.

In a statement released by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, the UAE expressed its rejection of the act, describing it as a "heinous violation" of international humanitarian law and part of a "systematic assault" on Gaza's already fragile healthcare system.

The Ministry called for an immediate cessation of violence, stressing the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions.

"The current situation represents a catastrophic humanitarian emergency that demands urgent attention," the statement noted.

The UAE also urged the international community to intensify efforts to prevent further deterioration in "the occupied Palestinian territory" and to support all initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive and just peace.

Gaza-based health authorities reported on Friday that Kamal Adwan Hospital is suffering from a stifling siege, as its operating and surgery departments, laboratory, maintenance units, ambulance units, and warehouses were completely burned away.

Prior to the Israeli raid, Kamal Adwan Hospital, the largest medical facility in northern Gaza, was housing around 350 people, including 75 wounded patients and their companions. The Israeli army has blockaded the hospital for more than two months as part of its military operations in northern Gaza, claiming the hospital serves as a stronghold and hideout of "terrorists".

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry called the raid "a heinous war crime" that adds to Israel's ongoing crimes in Gaza and "a blatant violation of international law and humanitarian law".

It held Israel accountable for the safety of the patients and medical staff, and urged the international community to exert pressure on Israel to halt attacks on civilians in Gaza and end "the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israel's aggression".

The Saudi Foreign Ministry also condemned "in the strongest possible terms" Israel's actions at the hospital.

It said the attack and forced evacuation of the hospital's patients and medical staff was "in violation of international law, international humanitarian law and basic humanitarian and ethical standards".

