UAE continues to provide humanitarian support to Sudan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 18 : The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has maintained its ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the people of Sudan, demonstrating a longstanding commitment to aid and relief.

Between 2014 and 2024, the UAE provided USD 3.5 billion in aid to Sudan. Since the conflict erupted in 2023, the UAE has contributed USD 230 million in assistance, according to a press release from the UAE Embassy in India.

More than 159 relief flights have delivered over 10,000 tonnes of food, medical supplies, and other relief materials. Additionally, two field hospitals have been established in Chad to treat Sudanese refugees.

The Amdjarass Field Hospital has treated 24,741 patients, while 21,761 individuals received care at the Abeche Field Hospital, the press release stated.

In April, the UAE pledged over USD 100 million in aid during the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan and Neighboring Countries in Paris.

The UAE's contributions include USD 70 million to UN humanitarian organizations in Sudan, with a direct donation of USD 30 million for refugees in neighbouring countries. The UAE has also provided USD 25 million to the World Food Programme, USD 20 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), USD 8 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), and USD 7 million to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Additionally, the UAE has contributed USD 5 million each to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

"The UAE remains committed to supporting the Sudanese people during these challenging times, providing essential humanitarian aid and medical assistance to those affected by the ongoing crisis," the UAE Embassy in India stated.

