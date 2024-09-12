UAE: Deadline approaching for entries to 2nd Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 12 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Maritime, a division of AD Ports Group, has announced that the submission deadline for the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards (Marinas Edition) is fast approaching, with applications closing on September 17, 2024. The awards have generated significant interest from a wide range of prospective participants.

The Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards aim to promote and recognize marina facilities across the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkiye that have excelled in five key areas: Sustainability, Employer Excellence, Health and Safety, Customer Experience, and Innovation.

The most coveted award category, 'Outstanding Marina,' honours the facility that demonstrates overall excellence in the maritime sector. Winners will be celebrated at a ceremony during the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), scheduled for November 23, 2024.

These prestigious awards are designed to showcase exceptional organisations within the region, providing them with recognition that inspires industry peers and sets a global benchmark for success in the maritime sector. Finalists gain enhanced reputations, highlighting their dedication to high standards in performance and quality for clients, investors, and employees alike.

More information about the accomplishments and requirements for the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards can be found on the official website, https://www.maritime-awards.com/. To become a finalist, nominees must meet the eligibility criteria, excel in their chosen award categories, and demonstrate significant achievements.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Acting Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, expressed his enthusiasm about this year's event. "We are elated to be hosting the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, welcoming the region's leading marina operators. The excitement for this year's edition has been high, leading to the latest extension in the deadline for submissions.

The inaugural event last year was a great success, showcasing the accomplishments of marinas throughout the region. We are excited to see even more entries in the upcoming edition, as these awards demonstrate our unwavering commitment to promoting excellence and honouring the remarkable contributions of the maritime community," he said.

Abu Dhabi Maritime, under the AD Ports Group in partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is responsible for safeguarding Abu Dhabi's waters and fostering growth within the city's maritime sector.

The 2024 edition of the awards will contribute to AD Ports Group's vision of shaping a resilient, advanced maritime industry that prioritizes efficiency, health, and safety, solidifying Abu Dhabi's standing as a global maritime hub. (ANI/WAM)

