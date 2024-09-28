UAE delegation continues key meetings on third day of 79th Session of UNGA

New York [US], September 28 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates' delegation continued its participation in several key, high-level meetings on the third day of the 79th UN General Assembly.

Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, participated in the High-Level Meeting on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), where Member States approved by consensus a Political Declaration on AMR. He also participated in an event on "Addressing AMR Challenges Including in Migrant and Refugee Populations".

During the meeting, he commended the substantial progress underway in addressing AMR and committed to working closely with partners to address this global challenge.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met with Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, and Abdulla Ahmed Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, participated in the UAE-hosted COP Presidencies Troika Event. It was attended by the COP29 President and Brazil.

Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture, participated in the UN Alliance of Civilisations (UNAOC) panel discussion on "Promoting Peaceful and Inclusive Societies for Sustainable Development through Intercultural and Inter-religious Dialogue".

Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, participated in the 2024 Global Centre on Adaptation "UNGA Leaders' Dialogue: Global Partnership for Doubling Down on Adaptation Action".

She also held meetings with several UN and government officials related to energy and the environment.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in a roundtable on "Accelerating Investment into African Markets: New Purpose, Partnerships and Projects." He also participated in "Africa at an Inflection Point", a US investor symposium hosted by the Milken Institute and Invest Africa. He engaged in discussions with Hamza Abdi Barre, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia; Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea; and several Foreign Ministers.

For his part, Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, participated in the Asian Cooperation Dialogue Ministerial Meeting. He also delivered a statement at the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting, which was also attended by Saeed Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, participated in the Libya Senior Officials Meeting. He and Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations, also attended a ministerial meeting on "The Situation in Gaza and the implementation of the Two-State Solution as the path to just and comprehensive peace", co-hosted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ministerial Committee on Gaza, the European Union, and Norway.

Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, met with Sima Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, and Ambassador Wolfgang Brulhar, Swiss Special Envoy for the Middle East Peace Process and the Gulf.

Salem Saeed Al Jaberi, Assistant Minister for Security and Military Affairs, participated in the high-level meeting on the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

Razan Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion from COP28, met with the High Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, including Tom Pickerell and Stephanie Ockenden from the Secretariat of the Ocean Panel along with Co-Chairs Georg Borsting and Ilana Seid.

The discussion, which marks the UAE's first engagement as a full member of the Panel, centred on integrating the UAE's efforts in ocean conservation with the Panel's ongoing priorities, particularly in sustainable ocean planning. She also participated in an event on "Indigenous Peoples direct access to finance from COP28 to COP30".

Sheikha Shamma Bint Sultan Al Nahyan, President & CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, participated in the Project Everyone event "game-changers for education". (ANI/WAM)

