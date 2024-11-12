UAE delegation explores best practices in education development in Russia

Moscow [Russia], November 12 (ANI/WAM): A UAE delegation explored best practices applied in developing education systems in the Russian Federation. They discussed enhancing joint cooperation and exchange of scientific and practical expertise between the two countries.

The delegation included Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairperson of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, Hajer Ahmed Althehli, Secretary General at the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Mohammed Al-Qasim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, and representatives from Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, and the Ministry of Education.

The delegation met with several ministers, senior officials and experts in the field of education in Moscow and Sochi.

Sheikha Mariam emphasised the significance of these visits, which broaden opportunities for cooperation and exchange of expertise between both parties. She highlighted the many shared values between the two countries, particularly their mutual dedication to culture, strong family bonds, pride in history and heritage. She also highlighted the importance of raising children in a safe environmentwhether within their communities or in the digital world they engage with daily.

During the meetings, Mariam emphasised the UAE's commitment to advancing its national education system in line with the leadership's directives to strengthen national values and identity. She underscored the importance of knowledge exchange and learning from successful models and experiences in developing educational programmes and curricula to support the country's future goals and ambitious vision for education. She also praised the collaborative efforts and the valuable insights gained from Russian educational experiences, highlighting the role of enhanced cooperation among various sectors.

Mariam noted that the Russian education system closely aligns with the UAE's in instilling values and fostering a flexible, balanced environment for students. She highlighted its focus on nurturing creativity, developing language skills, and enhancing physical abilities through various activities. It provides state-of-the-art facilities to support science and technology learning, designed to the highest standards and equipped with the latest technologies.

She added that a key factor in the success of the Russian development experience is its ability to overcome various challenges, such as preserving culture and identity within a multicultural society and balancing the use of technology in education while safeguarding the irreplaceable human elements.

Mariam thanked Russian Minister of Education Sergey Kravtsov for the warm reception. She emphasised the UAE's commitment to fostering cooperation between the Russian and Emirati education systems, strengthening ties between the two models, building capacities, and sharing experiences to achieve common goals in human development.

During the visit, Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed met with Sergey Kravtsov during which the two sides discussed opportunities to enhance joint cooperation between the two countries in the educational fields.

Mariam and the delegation, accompanied by the Russian Minister of Education and the Governor of the Moscow Region, visited the newly opened Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Education Centre at Primakov School in Moscow. The centre is dedicated to developing Arabic language learning and teaching programmes for both students and teachers. In addition, it will also hold training courses and international events that will benefit around 50 of the centre's students between the ages of 11 and 17.

The delegation toured the school and the dedicated campus for teachers working at the education centre, attended an Arabic language class, and received a briefing from officials on the modern infrastructure essential for delivering high-quality education.

For his part, the Russian Minister of Education emphasised that his ministry looks forward to exchanging expertise and knowledge with the UAE in order to benefit from successful models in the development of education systems.

He pointed out the importance of enhancing joint cooperation opportunities by implementing educational programmes for students in the UAE, including natural science subjects as well as training programmes that would qualify UAE students to participate in the Olympiad.

Sarah Al Amiri emphasised that the priority in the coming period is to develop an education system that prepares students with essential skills and future competencies reflecting the UAE's values and needs. The focus will be on instilling core values, promoting skills-based learning, and fostering lifelong learning to build a capable future workforce.

Hajer Ahmed Althehli emphasised that developing a skilled workforce committed to core values and principles within a unified, holistic education system focused on human development is a shared responsibility. This approach serves as a key pillar for building current and future strategies, aligning with the goals outlined in the Council's practical plans.

The UAE delegation's programme also included a tour of the Federal District, where they learned about the history and achievements of Sirius School, along with the goals and missions it fulfils across the country. Additionally, the delegation visited the University of Science and Technology and its laboratory complex, one of the largest research facilities in Russia specialising in life sciences. (ANI/WAM)

