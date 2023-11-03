UAE: Department of Municipalities, Transport delegation explores smart city collaboration in European tour

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 3 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Ali Al-Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), led a delegation to visit several European cities, including Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Helsinki, and Vienna, that aims to foster the international cooperation and gaining insights into cutting-edge municipal practices, urban planning, and sustainable development.

During the visit, discussions were held to explore opportunities for cooperation to understand urban development plans and the latest sustainable transportation solutions through meetings with government entities and the private sector.

In Amsterdam, the delegation met with city officials to learn about key plans and directions related to smart cities and sustainable mobility. Additionally, in Copenhagen, the delegation participated in a study tour trip organised by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, during which they received an explanation of urban planning methodologies and their impact on quality of life.

The visit also included a meeting between Al-Shorafa and officials from the City of Helsinki. Furthermore, the delegation visited Vienna in Austria, a city known for its leadership in urban development and the creation of sustainable transportation systems and infrastructure.

On the sidelines of the visit, Al-Shorafa stated, "Our wise leadership is committed to achieving sustainable development in all fields, making Abu Dhabi a pioneering model in smart cities. Abu Dhabi was ranked as the smartest city in the Middle East and North Africa according to the IMD Smart City Index."

He added, "Through this visit, we aim to benefit from leading experiences and practices in infrastructure. Our department's aspirations and goals are built on clear foundations, involving innovation and the creation of sustainable smart cities, enhancing the ability of cities and communities to adapt and change, all in the pursuit of excellence in service delivery and the prosperity of future generations." (ANI/WAM)

