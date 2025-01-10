UAE: DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals

Dubai [UAE], January 10 (ANI/WAM): The 30th edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition - DUPHAT 2025 concluded successfully, recording AED9.35 billion in direct and indirect trade deals over the past three days.

The event highlighted the UAE's pivotal role as one of the world's largest pharmaceutical and technology markets, contributing significantly to the objectives of the National Drug Policy, including a targeted market growth of 10-15% within five years of its launch.

DUPHAT 2025 served as a vibrant platform uniting global and local companies, fostering innovation, creating new business opportunities, and propelling the growth of the UAE's pharmaceutical sector in alignment with the nation's vision for sustainable economic development.

The event attracted over 31,000 visitors from 101 countries and featured participation from 1,400 global companies in the pharmaceutical sector. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the exhibition showcased the latest innovations in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and dietary supplements, emphasising advanced solutions and technologies aimed at enhancing healthcare safety and quality.

This year's conference included 155 expert speakers who delivered 130 scientific sessions and hosted 9 professional workshops. It also featured 400 scientific posters presented by university students highlighting cutting-edge medical research. Attendees earned a total of 83.5 Continuing Medical Education (CME) hours, accredited by entities such as the Dubai Health Authority, Advanced Pharmacy Australia - AdPha, and the International Congress for Health Specialties - ICHS.

A notable highlight was the launch of "VitaShow Dubai," which brought together more than 275 global brands to showcase advancements in dietary supplements and vitamins. This addition reflects the rapid growth of the dietary supplement market, driven by increasing consumer demand for products that support overall health and wellness.

Commenting on the event's significance, Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, and Executive Chairman of DUPHAT, said: "Through DUPHAT Conference and Exhibition, we aim to support the pharmaceutical sector not only scientifically but also economically, fostering innovation through research, workshops, and university participation. Our goal is to strengthen partnerships among decision-makers and industry stakeholders. The introduction of VitaShow Dubai this year underscores our commitment to advancing research and development in the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement sectors."

He added: "The deals signed during DUPHAT are a testament to the UAE's significant advancements in pharmaceutical and healthcare technology, reinforcing its leading role in driving innovation and growth in the global healthcare sector."

The exhibition featured strong international participation, with countries like Poland, China, and Turkey showcasing a wide array of innovations and products, fostering commercial and cultural collaboration between participants from around the globe.Innovative solutions on display included new pharmacy-based vaccination programs inspired by international best practices designed to enhance healthcare accessibility. GSK, one of the leading exhibitors, emphasised its commitment to community-focused initiatives and the expanding role of pharmacists in public health.

Boyd Chongphaisal, Vice President & General Manager at GSK Gulf, said: "At GSK, being part of DUPHAT is a key opportunity to collaborate with healthcare leaders and pharmacists who are passionate about driving innovation in the field. This year's event has been filled with incredible energy, engaging with experts, exchanging ideas, and attending thought-provoking sessions. As the role of pharmacists evolves, particularly with the expansion of pharmacy-based vaccination services, our partnership with the Dubai Health Authority ensures they are equipped with the latest tools and knowledge to enhance patient care and contribute to better health outcomes across the region."

iNova Pharmaceuticals, a recent entrant to the GCC market and owner of the Betadine brand, has unveiled an expanded product lineup targeting common winter ailments such as sore throats and colds. Among the new offerings is Betadine Cold Defense, an innovative formula designed to combat viral colds, alleviate symptoms, and accelerate recovery, enabling patients to resume their daily routines more swiftly.

The Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition - DUPHAT 2025 is organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. LLC, a member of INDEX Holding, with support from the Dubai Health Authority. Accredited by international organisations such as including the American Pharmacists Association, the European Society of Clinical Pharmacy (ESCP), and the European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences (EUFEPS), among others, DUPHAT remains a vital platform for innovation and global collaboration in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, cementing the UAE's position as a global leader in these sectors. (ANI/WAM)

