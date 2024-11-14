UAE Embassy in Sofia marks 33 years of diplomatic relations

Sofia [Bulgaria], November 14 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Embassy in Sofia, in collaboration with Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, organised an event marking 33 years of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Bulgaria, held at the ministry's headquarters in Sofia.

During the event, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov and UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Jaber praised the strong and growing bilateral ties between the two nations.

The event, which was attended by officials from both sides, featured a photo exhibition showcasing key moments in the history of UAE-Bulgaria relations and notable meetings between leaders of both countries. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor