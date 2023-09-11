UAE Embassy opens Emirati-Turkmen Library, offers Arabic classes in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat [Turkmenistan], September 11 (ANI/WAM): The UAE Embassy in the Republic of Turkmenistan has opened the Emirati-Turkmen Library and launched Arabic language classes at the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages in the capital, Ashgabat.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mahri Byashimova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ahmed Al Hameli, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Nikolay Mladenov, Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and Maral Kuliyeva, President of the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages.

Al Hameli emphasised that the Emirati-Turkmen Library would play a key role in teaching Arabic to Turkmen students, highlighting its significance in building bridges of communication between the people of the UAE and Turkmenistan, as well as between Arab countries and Turkmenistan.

Al Hameli also expressed his gratitude to Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the People’s Council, and Rashid Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Byashimova commended the efforts of the UAE Embassy in promoting cooperation and enhancing the relations between the two countries in the fields of education and culture.

Furthermore, Nikolay Mladenov highlighted the potential for future trilateral cooperation between the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, and the Institute regarding the supply of specialised books across various fields to the library.

The Emirati-Turkmen Library contains printed and audio books designed for teaching Arabic to non-native speakers over four levels: introductory, beginner, intermediate, and advanced.

The library also includes books detailing the lives of UAE leaders and other books on UAE society, heritage, culture and its economy. The library also houses books on the heritage and culture of the Turkmen. (ANI/WAM)

