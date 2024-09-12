UAE envoy hosts gathering to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 12 : UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, hosted a gathering to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed, in Delhi on Wednesday.

Envoys of several nations, including Pakistan, Syria, and Uzbekistan, attended the gathering hosted by Abdulnasser Alshaali.

The Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar, Khaleej Times reported.

The holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi or Milad in Arabic. The Prophet Muhammed's birth anniversary is marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum, the report said.

The UAE government has announced a holiday for public sector employees to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad on September 15, according to Khaleej Times report. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) made the announcement regarding the holiday on September 7.

