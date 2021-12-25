UAE envoy to India calls on Lok Sabha Speaker

UAE Ambassador to India, Ahmed Albanna, called on Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, at the latter's residence in New Delhi today, Lok Sabha Secretariat informed on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker said that India and UAE share a historical relationship that has been further strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince of UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed.

The 2015 visit of Prime Minister Modi gave new momentum to the relationship between the two countries and his next visit to UAE in January 2022 will further cement the ties, added Birla. As India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava on the 75th year of its Independence, UAE is also celebrating 50 years of its Foundation Day, recalled Birla.

Highlighting that the bilateral relations in the fields of trade, investment, defence, energy and culture have been deepened between India and UAE during recent times, Birla called for strengthening parliamentary cooperation between the two countries. Speaker Birla further informed that India - UAE parliamentary friendship is being formed which will further strengthen cooperation between the two parliaments.

Expressing satisfaction that talks for wider economic cooperation between India and UAE have been completed in a record time, Birla hoped that this would give a boost to both the economies, especially in the fields of trade and growth, in the post-COVID period.

He also expressed optimism that the bilateral relations in the fields of investment, energy and start-ups will be further strengthened. India's large scale participation in Dubai Expo speaks of its commitment to economic engagement with the UAE, Birla added.

Lok Sabha Speaker thanked UAE for their generous support to the Indian population in UAE during the COVID period.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor