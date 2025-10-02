UAE expresses solidarity with Namibia in combating wildfires in Etosha National Park

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 2 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Namibia in combating wildfires in Etosha National Park, one of Africa's largest reserves, which have caused significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed the UAE's sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Namibia over this tragedy. (ANI/WAM)

