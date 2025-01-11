UAE expresses solidarity with United States, offers condolences over victims of wildfires
Published: January 11, 2025
Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 11 (ANI/WAM): The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the United States over the victims of wildfires that took place in California, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, as well the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of the United States, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. (ANI/WAM)
