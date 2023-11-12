UAE: Extensive community participation in 'Tarahum for Gaza' campaign to support Palestinian people

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 12 (ANI/WAM): Extensive community participation is continuing for the 'Tarahum for Gaza' campaign, which is organising events across the United Arab Emirates. Today, the campaign event organised at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Ship Terminal of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group saw the participation of 2,500 volunteers, including citizens and residents of all ages and nationalities, who prepared more than 10,000 food and relief packages intended for children and women.

The campaign activities in the country are continuing in parallel with the official efforts of the UAE to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people and help those affected in the Gaza Strip, reflecting the deep-rooted values of giving and human solidarity that represent the solid foundations of the community and of the country's official commitment to humanitarian assistance.

The 'Tarahum for Gaza' campaign has collected 1,500 tonnes of food, medical and relief aid supplies. Additionally, 32 planes have been dispatched carrying 1,030 tonnes of aid, as part of ongoing operations to send and distribute aid into the Gaza Strip, in cooperation with the World Food Programme.

The campaign is being supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme. The initiative is being carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Community Development and 20 charitable and humanitarian institutions who are taking part in the campaign to support and provide relief to the Palestinian people and alleviate the severity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis, particularly the most vulnerable groups, including children and women.

The UAE is steadfast in its support for the Palestinians in Gaza, with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, directing the launch of the 'Gallant Knight 3' operation, which includes establishing an integrated field hospital inside the Gaza Strip, to support the critical situation in the health sector. His Highness also directed the provision of medical treatment for 1,000 Palestinian children in the UAE who will be hosted with their families in the country, to provide them with necessary medical and health care and ensure their recovery prior to their safe return.

Accredited humanitarian and charitable institutions in the country continue to receive donations at their centres and through their websites. Those wishing to volunteer or donate can find out more on charitable and humanitarian associations social media pages and websites.

The 'Tarahum for Gaza' campaign continues to collect and prepare relief aid packages through the support of thousands of volunteers from humanitarian organisations in the UAE. The campaign has collected and prepared 71,000 relief aid packages with the participation of more than 24,000 volunteers, and will continue organising several campaigns over the next weeks. (ANI/WAM)

