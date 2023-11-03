UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 3 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office (FHO), said: "On UAE Flag Day, we stand in reverence and honour for the flag of our beloved country, which is the symbol of our dignity and pride."

In a statement ahead of the Day, he emphasised the importance of this national occasion, saying, "Our celebration of this glorious day is an expression of our love for our country and an affirmation of our loyalty to our wise leadership."

"We at the Frontline Heroes Office celebrate this occasion that is close to the hearts of everyone in our beloved country. We extend our highest congratulations and blessings to our wise leadership."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, urged all ministries, institutions, and residents and s to raise the UAE national flag on 3rd November at 10:00 am to mark the Flag Day. (ANI/WAM)

