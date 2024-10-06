UAE: Food and Agriculture Organisation applauds 'Plant the Emirates' initiative for sustainable agriculture

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 6 (ANI/WAM): The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has voiced strong support for the UAE's newly launched "Plant the Emirates" national programme, initiated by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

The initiative aims to significantly enhance agricultural development and improve food security throughout the country.

Unveiled during a Cabinet meeting in Dubai's Al Marmoom region, the programme aligns with the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, promoting an agricultural culture in both homes and schools. This progressive strategy is designed to involve younger generations in sustainable practices, ensuring a secure food future for everyone.

A key element of this initiative is the creation of the National Agricultural Center, which is set to drive innovation and cultivate essential partnerships within the agricultural sector.

The National Agricultural Center will concentrate on enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability, aiding the UAE's strategic objectives for food security, and establishing the nation as a regional leader in agricultural excellence.

"The 'Plant the Emirates' initiative is a vital step toward ensuring food security and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in the region," stated Kayan Akram Jaff, Head of Mission of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Subregional Office for the Gulf Cooperation Council and Yemen, based in the UAE.

"We commend the United Arab Emirates' leadership for its commitment to fostering a resilient agricultural sector that not only feeds its people but also contributes to global sustainability efforts. We eagerly anticipate the positive outcomes this initiative will yield," he continued.

Jaff underscored that the ambitious targets set for the National Agricultural Center, including a 20 per cent increase in productive farms, a 25 per cent boost in organic farms, the adoption of climate-smart practices in 30 per cent of farms, and a 50 per cent reduction in agricultural waste by 2030, reflect the UAE's dedication to enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring sustainable food security.

The "Plant the Emirates" programme highlights the significance of local food production, aiming to diminish reliance on imports while promoting environmental sustainability. By engaging a diverse range of stakeholders - from government entities to local communities - the initiative seeks to establish a cohesive approach to agricultural development that could serve as a model for other nations. (ANI/WAM)

