UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of 'Education Council', follows up on efforts to boost education quality

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 8 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, chaired the council's meeting, which was held virtually.

Attended by Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation (SHF) and Vice Chairperson of the Education and Human Resources Council, the meeting aimed to follow up and drive ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education, boost the UAE's competitiveness, and raise its status as a hub for academic excellence.

Sheikh Abdullah kicked off the meeting by congratulating students, graduates, teaching staff, and parents on the approaching end of the school year and wishing students success on their final exams.

He said, "Thanks are due to the teachers and families of students for their crucial role in caring for, following up on, and constantly encouraging their children to strive towards academic excellence, ensuring success in their academic and professional journey."

The Council's Chairman stressed the significance of collaboration between all parties in strengthening the education system and working tirelessly and meticulously to address the challenges students face, supporting them in their academic progress and identifying their capabilities, interests, and inclinations, making it easier for them to choose academic and professional paths that align with their ambitions and dreams, and meet the requirements of the UAE's various sectors.

The Council's Chairman also commended the efforts made to establish new systems for classifying and gauging the efficiency of the country's higher education institutions, which helps students make more informed choices when selecting universities, supporting their academic and professional goals.

Sheikh Abdullah said, "University classification is a major stride towards boosting transparency, enhancing the country's competitiveness, and highlighting it as a global destination for pursuing higher education, attracting top students from the UAE and abroad and distinguished educational professionals from around the world. This, in turn, bolsters the sector's output, builds a generation armed with knowledge and advanced skills, and is in line with our aspirations and ambitions, supporting our vision."

Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation (SHF) and Vice Chairperson of the Education and Human Resources Council, congratulated students, graduates, parents, teachers, and school leaders on reaching the conclusion of another academic year. She celebrated the dedication and efforts that everyone in the education sector put in throughout the year in support of the growth and development of our learners.

She said, "As we approach the end of another academic year, I hope we all take some time to reflect on the progress we've made since the fall and start thinking about how we'd like to continue growing in the coming year. While we often celebrate our achievements at this time of year, let's not forget that progress and growth is just as important. I am ending this academic year feeling inspired by all the hard work I saw from our students and celebrate the progress we all made towards our ambitions."

Also attending the meeting were Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development; Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and the Chairwoman of the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE); Sara Musallam, Minister of State for Early Education; Hajer AlThehli, Secretary-General of the Education and Human Resources Council; Aisha Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai; and Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi shed light on the results of the university classification process as part of the UAE's national framework for classifying higher education institutions, which is founded on clear standards and transparency and aims to boost the competitiveness, quality and results of higher education in the UAE.

For her part, Sarah Al Amiri presented a study highlighting the outcomes of implementing varying models of public schools, which were launched to offer a wider array of advanced options across the UAE's educational system. She added that the ESE conducts periodic efficiency tests on operational results, to ensure continued development, enhance the quality of student life and provide more advanced school services. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor