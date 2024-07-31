UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Iranian Foreign Minister, nominated by the President before the parliament

Tehran [Iran], July 31 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met here today with Abbas Araqchi, the Iranian Foreign Minister, nominated by the Iranian President before the parliament.

During the meeting - which took place in Tehran on the sidelines of his participation in the inauguration ceremony of Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran - they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation and joint work to achieve the common interests of the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Abbas Araghchi exchanged views on a host of regional and international issues of common interest and the latest developments in the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his aspiration to work with Abbas Araghchi to support efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and efforts aimed to establish sustainable stability and security in the region.

Present at the meeting were Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee at the Federal National Council (FNC); Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC; and Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran. (ANI/WAM)

