UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participates in GCC foreign ministers coordination meeting in New York

New York [US], September 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, has participated in the GCC foreign ministers coordination meeting held in New York.

The meeting was attended by a number of foreign ministers and Jassim Muhammad Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination and the latest Gulf, regional and international developments. The participants highlighted the importance of strengthening multilateral action and cooperation with international organisations to enhance international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President. (ANI/WAM)

