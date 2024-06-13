UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed visits Albertina Museum in Vienna

Vienna [Austria], June 13 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited the Albertina Museum in Vienna today as part of his working visit to the Republic of Austria.

The UAE Top Diplomat was accompanied during the visit by Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, in the presence of Assistant Foreign Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, and Hamad Al Kaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Austria.

Sheikh Abdullah toured the museum's departments and its various exhibits, which house around 65,000 paintings in addition to several temporary art exhibitions, rare prints, and architectural drawings.

His Highness was briefed on the history of the museum's establishment, learning that it's one of the oldest in the world. Impressed by the museum's collection, Sheikh Abdullah remarked on how it reflects Austria's diverse and vibrant culture, embodying the values of tolerance and coexistence that are deeply rooted in Austrian society.

His Highness pointed to the importance of strengthening cooperation between the UAE and Austria in the cultural and artistic fields as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, expressing his wishes for Austria and its people continued progress and prosperity.

Before the tour of the Albertina Museum, the Foreign Minister of Austria hosted a luncheon in honour of Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation. (ANI/WAM)

