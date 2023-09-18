UAE Foreign Minister meets number of counterparts in New York

New York [US], September 18 (ANI/WAM): UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met separately with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78) in New York.

He met with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland Micheál Martin and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The meetings touched on a number of topics to be included on the agenda of the General Assembly, as well as bilateral cooperation in several fields, mainly economic, trade and others.

The talks also focused on the climate and the significance of investing in this international platform to mobilise international efforts and confront the repercussions of climate change, especially with the UNGA78 holding of the Climate Ambition Summit.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed briefed the Foreign Ministers on the UAE's preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be held at Expo City Dubai from November 30 to December 12.

In this regard, the UAE's Foreign Minister reiterated that the world looks at COP28 with unlimited ambition, great hope, and a common desire to achieve a tangible impact and a qualitative shift in the course of global climate action, indicating that the UAE is looking forward to consolidating a sustainable international cooperation approach, leading to a qualitative shift in the climate file at various levels.

The foreign Ministers also exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest and developments at the regional and international levels.

The UAE Foreign Minister emphasised the country's keenness to build innovative and positive partnerships based on inclusiveness and a multi-disciplinary approach to achieve sustainable economic growth and comprehensive societal development.

On the sidelines of UNGA78, Sheikh Abdullah also met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Argentina Santiago Cafiero, where they reviewed bilateral relations and means to develop them further to serve the two countries' common interests.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah and Cafiero signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of cybersecurity between the two countries.

The UAE's Foreign Minister also met with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf and discussed several issues of common interest and exchanged views on them.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for Employment and International Cooperation; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York; and Mohamed Abushahab, Deputy Permanent Representative at the UAE's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. (ANI/WAM)

