UAE Foreign Minister Zayed meets with top UN official for Gaza

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 24 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs, today met with Sigrid Kaag, United Nations Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed developments in the Middle East, mechanisms to enhance the response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, and ways to provide sustainable support to civilians in the Strip.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed emphasised that the UAE is making every effort to assist the Palestinian people, offering aid by land, sea, and air.

He reiterated the UAE's support for the efforts of the United Nations and Sigrid Kaag in alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people and addressing the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed noted that the current dangerous conditions in the Middle East undermine efforts to enhance the humanitarian response, stressing the importance of the international community's combined efforts to end extremism, tension, and escalating violence.

He called for a sustainable ceasefire and the establishment of safe and sustainable channels to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip without obstacles.

The meeting was attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs. (ANI/WAM)

