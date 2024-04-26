UAE: Fujairah Media Forum 2024 discusses media industry, social media challenges

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 26 (ANI/WAM): The Fujairah Media Forum 2024 today delved into a set of topics, including "Media Industry in the UAE" and "Social Media Influencers: Ambassadors Without Embassies" during two sessions on the forum's first day.

Moderated by Abdullah Abdelkarim, Director of the News Centre at the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the first session featured Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director General of the Ajman Government Media Office, Hiba Fatani, Director Generak of the Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, and Jamal Adam, Director of the Fujairah Government Media Office.

The session shed light on the work of government media offices, their development, and coordination among them.

It also discussed the need to modernise storytelling techniques and audience engagement strategies to build trust and raise awareness. Additionally, the session highlighted the importance of showcasing each emirate's economic, tourism, and cultural aspects.

In another session, the forum reviewed the role of social media influencers and their impact on traditional media. The participants discussed the challenges of working in social media in general.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended the opening of the Fujairah Media Forum 2024, earlier today. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor