UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart sustainable development path

Dubai [UAE], July 8 (ANI/WAM): Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Director-General of Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, and Vice-Chairman of the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, has highlighted the UAE's progress in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

These achievements were credited to collaborative efforts among government agencies, partners, and a strong collective commitment to deepening sustainable development partnerships locally and globally.

Lootah made the remarks at a workshop organised by the General Secretariat of the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals in partnership with COP28.

The workshop aimed to prepare the UAE delegation for the United Nations High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) from 10-19 July, where the Emirates will unveil its progress on achieving the 17 SDGs, and announce initiatives and ideas that will contribute to societies achieving the global goals by 2030.

Describing 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, Lootah said, has been a catalyst for all institutions and teams dedicated to promoting sustainable development goals. It also encouraged the private sector and civil society to prioritise SDGs.

Representatives from the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, COP28, the Young Leaders Programme for Sustainable Development Goals, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, and the Government Knowledge Exchange Office of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, participated in the workshop.

Attendees reviewed plans to present the UAE's model to accelerate the realisation of the 17 SDGs. They also explored the best ways to share this model with other nations through strategic partnerships designed to positively impact people and the planet.

As part of his remarks, Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28, emphasised that, "COP and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are inseparable companions, working hand in hand to forge a sustainable future. We all know how important SDGs are in safeguarding our precious planet. They provide us with a comprehensive framework that guides us in protecting our environment, promoting global cooperation, fostering environmental sustainability, encouraging systems thinking, and offering a long-term vision for sustainable development."

The UAE will host COP28, the largest global climate conference, from 30th November to 12th December in Dubai.

Ahead of the HLPF, Ambassador Majid mentioned the UAE's commitment to achieving the SDGs, stressing, "They transcend boundaries and unite us in a shared responsibility to address the pressing challenges we face, much what we expect to happen at COP28."

The HLPF in New York presents an opportunity to foster broad cooperation with nations worldwide and advance sustainability together. By combining economic and social development with practical and innovative solutions, closer collaboration and cooperation can mitigate climate change and amplify the impact of climate action.

The workshop, held at the Government Accelerators headquarters in Emirates Towers, featured a presentation on the preparations for COP28. Sabrin Rahman, Director of Partnerships at COP28, highlighted the climate progress achieved through partnerships between the UAE and other nations.

In 2022, the UAE government presented the country's second voluntary national review on its progress towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 SDGs at the HLPF.

Under the theme of "Accelerating the recovery from COVID-19 and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels", the upcoming forum will primarily focus on SDGs 6, 7, 9, 11 and 17.

The UAE delegation to the HLPF 2023 includes representatives from the General Secretariat of the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals, led by Abdulla Nasser Lootah. Senior figures from Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the International Renewable Energy Agency, and COP28 will accompany the delegation. (ANI/WAM)

