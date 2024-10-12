UAE: Hamdan bin Zayed visits 3rd Liwa Date Festival and Auction

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 12 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has visited the third Liwa Date Festival and Auction, held under his patronage and organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

Sheikh Hamdan commended the festival's significant role in promoting sustainable agricultural development and strengthening the UAE's leadership in food security.

During his visit to the festival in Madinat Zayed in the Al Dhafra Region, His Highness highlighted the leadership's continued support for heritage events, activities and competitions that contribute to advancing the agricultural sector.

He was also briefed on the festival's efforts to encourage farm owners and manufacturers to market Emirati dates. Furthermore, he inspected booths showcasing modern farming methods used in palm cultivation and date production. (ANI/WAM)

