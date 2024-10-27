UAE: Influential player in shaping global technology landscape

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 27 (ANI/WAM): The UAE plays a pivotal role in shaping the global technology landscape, having established itself as a major hub and beacon of creativity and innovation in the region and beyond, being the preferred destination for entrepreneurship and talent.

The UAE places technology and innovation at the heart of its developmental strategies, contributing to the formation of an advanced technological environment that captures global attention, alongside its commitment to digital development and the continuous upgrading of its technological infrastructure. This underscores its dedication to digital transformation and bolsters its position as a global centre for technology and innovation.

CEOs of companies specialised in the technology and artificial intelligence sector told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the UAE has a clear strategic vision that combines ambition with smart investment in technology, qualifying it to be a global centre for innovation, attracting major global technology players and talents from various parts of the world. They noted that this direction not only enhances its economic standing but also places it on the global innovation landscape, making it a model to emulate in the pursuit of a sustainable future.

They further highlighted that the UAE is distinguished by its appeal to foreign investments; its exceptional business environment and flexible legislation provide ample opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs. These policies have attracted global technology companies, leading to the establishment of numerous projects and initiatives that reflect the drive towards innovation, positioning the UAE as a centre for modern technology, from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to robotics, thereby confirming its active role in shaping the future of the technology industry.

Abdullah Mohammad, Chief Commercial Officer, Mappable, GCC, stated that the UAE has solidified its position as a global centre for technology and innovation through strategic initiatives and investments. The country has become fertile ground for developing advanced technologies, including AI and the Internet of Things.

He added that the UAE's proactive initiatives to integrate technology across various sectors including government services, logistics, retail, healthcare, and education demonstrate its commitment to technological advancement and facilitate a supportive environment for global technology companies. He noted that the UAE's leadership in technology not only propels economic diversification but also sets a benchmark for innovation worldwide.

He pointed out that the GITEX serves as a vivid example of this technological evolution occurring in the country, highlighting its pivotal role in shaping the global technology landscape, as it is a platform that showcases cutting-edge innovations and enhances international collaboration.

Roman Karlash, Chief Executive Officer at Yango, remarked that the UAE has established itself as a global leader in the technology sector by being one of the first countries to adopt AI, alongside its diligence and efforts to drive its economy towards innovation, supported by a framework of forward-looking regulations that enable companies to thrive, especially in the technology sector.

He affirmed the role of technology in reshaping sectors as a whole, noting that GITEX supports the UAE's vision of becoming a global technology hub, acting as a central platform that brings together industry leaders to drive innovation and technology while showcasing the latest developments and innovations in this field.

For his part, Vikas Panchal, General Manager MENA, Tally Solutions, stated that the UAE has proven itself as a leader in technological advancement, characterised by visionary leadership and a commitment to enhancing a robust digital economy. In a fast-paced business world, integrating emerging technologies is crucial for companies seeking sustainable success and growth.

He added that the UAE's initiatives aimed at diversifying the economy highlight the country's focus on innovation and technology. He noted that the UAE's investment in infrastructure, digital transformation, and smart government services reflects its proactive approach to embracing the future, as this strategic focus not only attracts global technology companies but also nurtures local talent, positioning the UAE as a key player in the global technology landscape.

Holger Reisinger, Senior Vice President Gabra, said that the UAE has made significant strides in enhancing technological innovation through strategic investments, supportive policies, and initiatives. He pointed out that the UAE also hosts major technology events such as GITEX, which is a key platform for showcasing innovations, facilitating communication, and enhancing collaboration among industry and technology leaders, partners, and clients alike. (ANI/WAM)

