UAE jiu-jitsu team bag 15 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023

Dubai [UAE], May 21 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) national jiu-jitsu team bagged 15 colour medals on the first day at the now-running Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023.

Seven of the 15 medals were gold, five silver, and three bronze.

With more than 200 athletes from 16 countries, the championship comes in preparation for the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Mongolia and the Hangzhou Asian Games in China.

The UAE team is sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company. (ANI/WAM)

