UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

Sharjah [UAE], February 5 (ANI/WAM): The Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) organised the first meeting of the UAE-Kyrgyz Joint Business Council.

Held in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the meeting aimed to strengthen economic and trade ties between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic and enhance cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries.

The meeting was chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of SCCI, in the presence of Nartaev Nurlan Vic, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It was attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Ahmed Al Qaizi, Assistant Secretary-General of FCCI, and Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations at SCCI, as well as business leaders and entrepreneurs from both countries, representing key sectors, including agricultural technology, energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and tourism.

The UAE-Kyrgyz Joint Business Council's meeting featured a presentation on the Council's operational mechanism, highlighting the significance of reciprocal trade delegations and the expansion of cooperation to include diverse sectors, allowing flexibility in the Council's operations to achieve its objectives.

Participants also discussed the possibility of establishing an annual joint economic event between the two countries. This event would serve as a platform and direct communication channel for business owners and investors (B2B) in both countries.

In his welcoming remarks, Al Owais emphasised the significance of the UAE-Kyrgyz Joint Business Council as a strategic platform for strengthening trade relations, exploring new investment opportunities, and fostering a stronger economic partnership between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that Sharjah, with its strategic location and state-of-the-art infrastructure, serves as an attractive hub for Kyrgyz investments. He further reaffirmed the UAE Chambers' commitment to the success of the Kyrgyz Business Council's inaugural meeting, viewing it as a key milestone in advancing economic and trade ties between the two nations.

For his part, Vic highlighted the Kyrgyz business community's aspiration to enhance collaboration with the UAE's private sector. He underscored the Council's potential to play a key role in deepening economic relations between the two countries through exchanging knowledge and expertise, fostering strategic partnerships between businesses and investors in both nations.

The attendees also shared insights on sectoral growth opportunities and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding economic and investment ties between Kyrgyzstan and the UAE. (ANI/WAM)

