UAE Launches 'Show the Red Card to Diabetes' Campaign, Targets 100,000 Residents for Screening

UAE health authorities have decided to screen 100,000 residents for diabetes after referring thousands to various clinics following a 100-day campaign titled “Show the Red Card to Diabetes”. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) in the UAE has successfully conducted a campaign to combat the rising prevalence of diabetes in the country. Surpassing its initial goal of screening 5,000 residents, the campaign has reached more than 12,000 people in just 100 days, as reported by the Khaleej Times.

The campaign's results uncovered a concerning number of pre-diabetic and diabetic cases. It was revealed that 8.9 per cent of the screened individuals were identified as pre-diabetic, indicating an urgent need for preventive measures and lifestyle interventions. Dr. Buthaina Bin Belaila, head of the non-communicable diseases and mental health department at Mohap, emphasized, "Pre-diabetes is that stage, if addressed early, it can potentially prevent the onset of full-blown diabetes through lifestyle modifications and medical intervention," in an interview with the Khaleej Times.

The campaign's primary objective is to identify and transition pre-diabetic patients to non-diabetic status. Dr. Omniyat Al Hajri, executive director of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre community health sector, highlighted the importance of early detection and intervention for diabetes, stating, "It is a chronic health issue that has become a significant concern globally."