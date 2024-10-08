UAE launches two-week philanthropic campaign to help Lebanon

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 8 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and as per the follow-up of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, has launched a philanthropic campaign in the UAE community in solidarity with the people of Lebanon.

Slated to begin on October 8 and continue until October 21 under the slogan "The UAE Stands with Lebanon," the campaign is aimed at involving the community, institutions, and public sector and private sector organisations.

Speaking about the importance of the campaign, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has stressed the utmost importance given by the UAE under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to helping the people in Lebanon in their tough humanitarian circumstances.

He expressed confidence in the UAE community - people, businesses and institutions - in standing with people facing crisis situations and extending support to them.

The campaign announcement came close on the heels of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ordering an urgent relief aid package worth USD100 million as part of the country's efforts to support the people of Lebanon.

The UAE sent six planes loaded with around 205 tonnes of medical supplies, food, relief materials, and shelter equipment. This was done in cooperation with international partners such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor