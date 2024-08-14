UAE leaders condole with King of Jordan over passing of former Prime Minister

Abu Shabi [UAE], August 14 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, over the passing of former Prime Minister Zaid Samir al-Rifai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Jordanian King. (ANI/WAM)

