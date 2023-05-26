UAE leaders congratulate President of Georgia on Independence Day

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 26 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Salome Zourabichvili of Georgia on her country's Independence Day, marked on 26th May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. (ANI/WAM)

