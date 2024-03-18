UAE leaders congratulate Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President

Dubai [UAE], March 18 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of his re-election as President of the Russian Federation.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Vladimir Putin. (ANI/WAM)

