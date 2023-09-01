UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Tajikistan over floods victims

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 1 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Emomali Rahmon of the Republic of Tajikistan, over the victims of the floods that hit the country, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Rahmon. (ANI/WAM)

