UAE, Malaysia CEPA on track for June signing: Minister

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Malaysia's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), has affirmed the strength of economic relations between the UAE and Malaysia, noting that the two countries are close to finalising their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), to be signed by the end of June this year.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the WTO's 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi, the Malaysian minister pointed to his three visits to the UAE in three months, highlighting the MoUs signed by the two countries during the past period to advance their bilateral relations in all fields.

In this regard, he pointed out that an MoU was signed in January to establish a framework for investment cooperation in the digital infrastructure sector. This is alongside other MoUs signed by several Malaysian companies with Masdar during COP28 in Dubai in December.

Regarding the MC13, he said: "This crucial global event serves as a vital platform for communication, particularly amidst the challenges confronting international trade." (ANI/WAM)

