UAE: Masdar to host World Future Energy Summit on April 16

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 3 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC - Masdar, the UAE's clean energy powerhouse, is gearing up to host the World Future Energy Summit (WFES).

Taking place from April 16 to 18 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), WFES is the world's leading business event for future energy, clean technology and sustainability, with a packed programme of events, activations, discussions and forums.

The Masdar Pavilion at WFES will act as a hub for innovation, collaboration and knowledge sharing, with its theatre featuring an engaging programme of panels and presentations, including forums by Masdar's global strategic initiatives, Y4S (Youth 4 Sustainability) and WiSER (Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy).

The Innovation Zone, hosted by Masdar, will feature a series of industry panels with innovators and experts, focusing on the latest climate solutions.

It will include technology showcases from ADSW partners, international startups and SMEs across urban mobility, clean energy, agritech, and artificial intelligence, and will officially launch the SME Day at WFES on 18th April to continue the legacy of the COP28 SME Climate Hub initiative.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar and COP28 President, said, "By delivering the UAE Consensus and the Action Agenda, COP28 raised the bar on climate action, but our work is just beginning. Now is the time to turn agreement into action and accelerate our efforts to meet the ambitions of the UAE Consensus and keep 1.5 °C within reach. The size of the problem demands we explore all avenues and all technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI). I encourage the energy industry to invest in Artificial Intelligence and harness its climate potential. WFES provides a crucial platform for every stakeholder - including governments, industry leaders and policymakers - to play their part and unlock the investments needed to deliver the energy transition."

Masdar will also host the annual Green Hydrogen Summit on April 16, which aims to accelerate the development of the global green hydrogen economy to support the energy transition.

Highlighting green hydrogen's growing potential to support economies in reaching net-zero emissions, the Green Hydrogen Summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, forward-thinking investors and pioneering entrepreneurs.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Masdar's Chief Executive Officer, said, "As a founding host and longstanding supporter of the World Future Energy Summit, Masdar looks forward to working with global partners, leaders and innovators to address some of the world's most pressing climate challenges. From Masdar's innovative pavilion programming to the Green Hydrogen Summit, WFES is the ideal platform for us to showcase our commitment to advancing clean energy, accelerating the energy transition in support of The UAE Consensus agreed at COP28."

Masdar is aiming for a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030, supporting the target set in The UAE Consensus to triple global renewables capacity by the end of this decade, and aims to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor