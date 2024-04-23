UAE medal tally rises to 168 at first Gulf Youth Games

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 23 (ANI/WAM): UAE continued its dominance, holding firm at the top of the medal table at the inaugural Gulf Youth Games.

Hosted by the UAE, the first Gulf Youth Games kicked off on 16th April and will conclude on 2nd May 2024, with the participation of 3,500 male and female athletes competing in 24 disciplines, under the theme, "Our Gulf is One... Our youth are promising".

The UAE's medal count reached 168, with additional medals secured by the chess, football, badminton, and cycling teams. These contributions include 13 medals. Overall, the hosts have secured 58 gold, 62 silver, and 48 bronze by the end of day seven.

In the medal standings, Saudi Arabia is in second place with 57 medals (27 gold, 18 silver, and 12 bronze), followed by Kuwait in third with 57 medals (14 gold, 21 silver, and 22 bronze). Oman solidified their fourth-place position with 42 medals (16 gold), while Bahrain sits in fifth place with 36 medals (9 gold, 11 silver, and 16 bronze). Qatar followed closely in sixth place with 21 medals (9 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze).

The UAE chess stars maintained their upper hand on the board as they bagged nine medals in the individual rapid chess championship out of 12 awarded. Their total haul in the chess now stands at 21 medals, comprising 10 gold, five silver, and six bronze.

The UAE's U-17 national team clinched the football gold with a 2-0 victory over Kuwait at Al Nahyan Stadium. (ANI/WAM)

