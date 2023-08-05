UAE meets 37.4 per cent of Japan's crude oil needs in June

Tokyo [Japan], August 5 (ANI/WAM): Japan's crude oil imports from the United Arab Emirates amounted to 25.63 million barrels in June 2023 or 37.4 per cent of total imports, the Natural Resources and Energy Agency of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

During June, Japan's total crude oil imports were 68.5 million barrels, of which 66.7 million, or 97.3 per cent, were provided by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman.

Saudi Arabia was the top oil provider to Japan, with 41.4 per cent of total imports in June, making it with the UAE the source of more than three-quarters of Japan's crude oil needs, which is crucial for the country's energy security. (ANI/WAM)

