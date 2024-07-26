UAE Minister of Culture holds meetings in Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia to boost cultural ties

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 26 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture, has visited the Slovak Republic, the Republic of Hungary, and the Republic of Croatia, holding significant meetings and cultural engagements to deepen cultural cooperation and foster mutual understanding with the three countries.

Commenting on his tour, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi said, "These meetings and cultural engagements represent significant strides in our cultural diplomacy efforts. The UAE Ministry of Culture is committed to boosting partnerships and promoting global cultural dialogue."

"In these meetings with the Culture Ministers of the Slovak Republic, the Republic of Hungary, and the Republic of Croatia, we underscored our shared commitment to fostering culture as a vehicle for diversity, peace, and socioeconomic development of our countries. By signing the Memoranda of Understanding, we aim to strengthen the bonds of friendship and understanding, preserving our collective cultural heritage for future generations."

During his visit to the Slovak Republic, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi, accompanied by a delegation from the Ministry of Culture, met with Martina Simkovicova, Minister of Culture of Slovakia, to explore ways to enhance cultural exchanges and collaborations.

Al Qassimi also met with Robert Kalinak, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Slovakia.

The UAE delegation toured the University Library of Bratislava, where they explored the renowned Basagic's Collection of Islamic Manuscripts, which includes centuries-old manuscripts and essential works of medieval Islamic scholarly literature.

A significant milestone of the visit was signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UAE and Slovak Culture Ministries. This MoU underscores both countries' efforts to foster cultural cooperation and promote and preserve shared cultural heritage.

The visit concluded with a tour of Cerveny Kamen Castle and a falconry demonstration, a shared cultural heritage of the UAE and Slovakia. Falconry was inscribed on UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2021 through the joint efforts of 24 countries.

In Hungary, Sheikh Salem Al Qassimi met with Balazs Hanko, Minister of Culture and Innovation, to explore potential collaborations in cultural diplomacy and innovation.

Al Qassimi congratulated Hungary on its 2024 Presidency of the Council of the European Union and visited the Liszt Ferenc Academy of Music, a cornerstone of Hungary's musical education and performance art heritage.

He also toured the Museum of Fine Arts, gaining a deep understanding of Hungary's vibrant history and artistic achievements.

The tour concluded with a visit to the Republic of Croatia, where Al Qassimi met with Nina Obuljen Korzinek, Minister of Culture and Media of Croatia.

They discussed expanding collaborative efforts in cultural diplomacy, emphasising learning about each other's culture and preserving shared cultural heritage. The cultural tour included visiting the Museum of Contemporary Art, showcasing Croatia's rich artistic traditions and contributions to the global cultural landscape. (ANI/WAM)

