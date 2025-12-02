UAE Minister of Economy & Tourism: 77.5% non-oil share of real GDP; AED36 bn hotel revenues mark exceptional growth on 54th Eid Al Etihad

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 2, (ANI/WAM): Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, affirmed that the 54th UAE Eid Al Etihad arrives this year, crowned with exceptional economic and tourism achievements that reflect the vision of the UAE's leadership and the strength of the Union.

"The 54th Eid Al Etihad reminds us of the pivotal moment when the seven Emirates united under one nation a nation whose solid foundations, progress, and leadership were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his fellow founding fathers. Their vision transformed the Emirates into a leading model of growth, development, and prosperity, achieving exceptional accomplishments across diverse fields that have earned global recognition and strengthened the country's prominent regional and international standing," the minister said in his statement marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad.

He added: "Today, we celebrate this cherished national occasion under the theme 'United,' reaffirming our pride in the Emirati national identity and strengthening the spirit of loyalty to our wise leadership. This occasion stands as a milestone that reflects the cohesion and solidarity of the nation's people, and underscores our commitment to supporting the comprehensive development of our beloved country under the leadership of the President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the guidance of his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; and with the support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; along with, the Rulers of the Emirates."

The minister continued: "The 54th Eid Al Etihad carries special significance, as the country has witnessed exceptional and unprecedented economic and tourism achievements over the past year, reflecting its continued development and its ambitious vision for building a more advanced and prosperous future for current and future generations. On the economic front, the UAE topped economic growth rates at the GCC level. The UAE's real GDP grew by 4.2 per cent during the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, while non-oil GDP recorded a growth rate of 5.7 per cent. The contribution of non-oil activities to real GDP reached 77.5 per cent, reaffirming the progress of the UAE's economic diversification and the strength of its economic foundations."

220,000 new companies in the UAE market

Furthermore, the minister pointed out that UAE markets attracted more than 220,186 new companies from the beginning of January to the end of November 2025. During the same period, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism registered over 36,000 national and international trademarks entering the country's markets, marking a 48.2 per cent increase compared to the same period of the previous year. These indicators reflect the competitiveness and leadership of the UAE's business environment and its strong appeal for investments and projects from around the world.

The UAE's tourism sector also recorded remarkable achievements, earning international recognition for its performance excellence. In a significant endorsement, the UAE's Sheikha Nasser Al Nowais was appointed Secretary-General of UN Tourism. Additionally, Masfout Village received the title of World's Best Tourism Village 2025, underscoring the distinguished calibre of UAE tourism and its growing global acclaim.

Furthermore, the UAE ranked among the world's top seven destinations for international tourist spending. The nation's hospitality sector continued its strong upward trajectory in the first nine months of 2025, with hotels welcoming 23.27 million guests - up 4.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024 - resulting in more than 79.3 million hotel room nights booked. These achievements further solidify the UAE's position as one of the most competitive and high-performing tourism markets in the world.

Hotel revenues for the first nine months of the year saw a notable increase of 7.2 per cent, surpassing AED 35.9 billion. Concurrently, the number of available hotel rooms rose to 216,248, distributed across 1,246 hotel establishments across the UAE. Hotel occupancy rates climbed to 79.2 per cent, up 1.8 per cent, driven by strong international visitor numbers and growth in domestic tourism. The average length of stay increased from 3.38 to 3.41 nights, indicating that visitors are engaging more deeply with the country's diverse tourism offerings. Simultaneously, the number of occupied rooms rose by 3.5 per cent to reach 46.17 million. The Average Daily Rate (ADR) also grew by 4.2 per cent, from AED534 to AED 557, signaling enhanced yield management and sustained strong demand across all market segments.

Bin Touq explained that the Ministry of Economy and Tourism continues its efforts to develop the UAE's economic legislative framework. From January to November 2025, the Ministry contributed to the issuance of 11 economic laws and policies covering vital and diverse areas, including consumer protection, ecotourism, food security, air transport, and sustainability. During the same period, the Ministry also issued 8 regulatory policies and decisions encompassing rules of origin, combating harmful practices, company regulations, and competition regulation. This underscores the Ministry's pivotal role in developing a comprehensive legislative environment that supports the competitiveness of the national economy and enhances its appeal to investors.

In conclusion, the minister stated that Eid Al Etihad inspires sentiments of dedication, hard work, and a renewed commitment to continue progressing with strong resolve under our wise leadership. This unwavering determination supports the continuation of the nation's distinguished journey and the achievement of its strategic objectives across all fields - foremost among them the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which aims to double the national economy to AED3 trillion and position the country as a global hub for the new economy by the next decade. (ANI/WAM)

