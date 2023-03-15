UAE Minister of Economy visits Hind Terminals Logistics Park in Haryana

Haryana [India], March 15 : United Arab Emirates Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri visited the Hind Terminals Logistics Park at Palwal in Haryana and reviewed the current operations of Hind Terminals in India.

He was briefed about the future expansion plans for the Indian market by the group's senior management, a release said.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri travelled to India to attend the Partnership Summit 2023, orgzed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Hind Terminals is the UAE-headquartered Sharaf Group's subsidiary in India and is engaged in providing end-to-end logistics solutions.

Sharaf Group Vice Chairman Salah Sharaf Al Hashmi welcomed the UAE Minister of Economy at the Logistics park.

The Minister toured the facility spread over 5 million square feet known to be one of the largest logistics park in India, the release said, adding that the Palwal facility houses 65,000 sq m container yard, 9,000 sqm of warehouses, 9,360 sq m of space for chillers, another 65,000 sq m space for the iron stores area, and 6,500 sq m for general warehouses, in addition to train stations and 28 car trailers.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said that the UAE's investments in foreign markets continue to increase, creating a multiplier impact by enhancing job opportunities, propelling trade and economic growth, and supporting the UAE's vision for creating a new economy based on openness, diversity, and flexibility.

Salah Sharaf said the Palwal Logistics Park is the one of the biggest projects by the UAE, and it contributes positively to further the UAE-India relations in light of the CEPA that was signed between the two countries in February 2022.

The release said Hind Terminals Private Limited is a leading player in the Indian logistics infrastructure space and has investments in several Indian states including Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

It said Sharaf Group is known for its investments in shipping, logistics, supply and supply services, retail, travel and tourism, financial services, hospitality and real estate, education and manufacturing sectors.

