UAE: Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure holds 12th Harbor Masters meeting

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 2 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) organised the 12th Harbour Masters meeting that aimed to explore ways to enhance port efficiency and maritime processes and highlight challenges in the sector.

The meeting also showcased latest technologies in maritime process management, and reviewed laws and regulations for boosting port efficiency and ensuring compliance with highest safety and environmental sustainability standards.

Hosted by Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the meeting was chaired by Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at MoEI. It drew the participation of representatives of UAE ports and maritime stakeholders.

Al Malek said, "The 12th Harbor Masters Meeting offered a valuable opportunity to share experiences and develop sustainable solutions that keep pace with fast-paced changes in the UAE maritime sector and global trends. We follow a collaborative approach to enhance the sector through adopting cutting-edge technologies and innovations that improve the quality of maritime services and help preserve the environment. Our efforts were globally recognised, as the UAE was ranked 9th globally in seaports efficiency."

She added, "Such meetings represent a major step towards fostering partnerships among maritime stakeholders, which contributes to higher efficiency and development in the ports sector."

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Acting Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, said, "This meeting, held under the patronage of MoEI, is an excellent opportunity for networking. The success of the meeting underscores the commitment of all stakeholders to developing the maritime sector and ensuring the safety and efficiency of our ports and waterways." (ANI/WAM)

