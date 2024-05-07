UAE: Ministry of Foreign Affairs receives credentials of Consul-General of Malta

Dubai [UAE], May 7 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dubai Office, met with Patricia Borg Cooper, Consul General of the Republic of Malta in Dubai, and received her credentials.

Sheikh Maktoum welcomed the Consul General of Malta and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing her success in her duties. (ANI/WAM)

