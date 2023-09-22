UAE: MoF, AI Office and MBRCGI develop 'Rules as Code' platform for designing financial laws and legislations

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 22 (ANI/WAM): As part of the new phase of transformational projects, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, in cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI), announced the launch of a partnership to design a platform for adopting digital solutions in designing financial legislations and policies.

Transformational projects, based on disruptive innovations, aim to promote the UAE’s global leadership and position as an innovation hub, bring about positive change in the government work ecosystem, and promote the community’s overall well-being.

The "Rules as Code" platform builds a nationwide digital infrastructure for developing AI-based laws and legislations, that will enhance the legislative ecosystem based on digital solutions and coding to help develop financial laws, legislations and policies.

The platform will further enable individuals to review and understand the developed laws, benefit from them in their businesses, and explore innovative ideas to enrich the legislations landscape in the UAE.

The strategic partnership to implement the transformational projects was signed by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office and Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.

On the other hand, the agreement was signed by Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; and Saqr Bin Ghalib, Executive Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office.

Adopting emerging technology is no longer an option, but rather a necessity to enable the digital transformation of government services and achieving the strategic goals, Al Hussaini stated.

To unlock the power of emerging technologies, it is imperative for government entities to share their expertise to help innovate products and services that would benefit the UAE society, he added.

“Transformational innovations help promote wellbeing at a time when disruptive technology is making exceptional leaps that change life and work patterns," Al Hussaini said. “This is all happening amid the emergence of new economic and business models shaped by the latest technology.”

Data transparency is gaining great importance in the government’s ecosystems as well as in the Ministry of Finance’s work. The platform being developed will provide community members with a better understanding of laws, legislation and financial policies so they can utilise them in their personal and professional lives.

Omar Sultan Al Olama highlighted that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and pursuant the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is embarking on a new phase focused on designing and implementing disruptive innovations, leveraging future technologies to develop new solutions in line with the leadership’s directives to design a new government work methodology that would bring about positive change and enhance the community wellbeing.

“This new phase will enable the UAE to become a centre of transformative innovations,” he noted, “The UAE government will employ artificial intelligence and advanced technology-based solutions to promote innovation, drive continuous development and lead transformational projects that keep pace with the UAE’s future-oriented vision.”

The "Rules as Code" platform, developed by the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, MBRCGI, and OpenFisca, utilises digital solutions and coding to streamline the process of designing financial laws, legislation and policies, thus enabling individuals to access and understand legislations and leverage them in their work.

The project, which was awarded the Edge of Government Award at the World Governments Summit 2023, is inspired by an innovation pioneered by the French government. Based on OpenFisca, the platform aims to clarify new laws, issued in digitally readable electronic code, and their impact to the concerned residents. The national UAE platform will enable Emirati citizens to access and understand the laws and legislations pertaining to their lives. In its initial phase, the 'Rules as Code' platform will focus on translating laws into easily manageable and comprehendible algorithms using coding to establish the national digital infrastructure, which will facilitate their utilisation and comprehension. (ANI/WAM)

