UAE: MoFA Undersecretary attends Thailand Embassy's National Day Celebration

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 5 (ANI/WAM): Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this evening attended a reception hosted by Sorayut Chasombat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The event, held at the Dusit Thani Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by several officials, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Thai community in the country.

The Thai ambassador praised the distinguished relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Thailand while addressing the ceremony, which featured a showcase of Thai cultural heritage and traditional Thai music. (ANI/WAM)

