UAE: Museum of Future offers 5 cutting-edge innovations during Eid Al Adha

Dubai [UAE], June 14 (ANI/WAM): The Museum of the Future is inviting visitors to explore five pioneering innovations during Eid Al Adha, offering a blend of inspiration, education, and entertainment for all ages.

Visitors can step into the future of videography with a cutting-edge robotic arm, designed to capture videos with exceptional precision.

The "Tomorrow Today" exhibition showcases technologies poised to reshape the world, featuring concepts, prototypes, and current products focusing on waste management, environment, food security, agriculture, and city planning, offering a glimpse into future possibilities. Sustainable solutions like Modular Artificial Reef Structures (MARS) are also on display. These 3D-printed reef habitats aid coral farming and reef restoration, protecting marine ecosystems.

The "Future Heroes" floor is designed for children under 10, encouraging young pioneers to explore, create, and imagine. Activities here focus on future-proof skills like curiosity, creativity, and collaboration. Kids can tackle challenges on a high-tech climbing frame or express themselves by writing and drawing on walls using light.

The "Heal Institute" utilises artificial intelligence and bioengineering to preserve Earth's habitat. Visitors can experiment with the "Ecosystem Simulator" to explore new species of plants, animals, and insects and observe their impact on the planet's natural ecosystem.

Finally, the "Al Waha Exhibit" is dedicated to the future of wellness, featuring therapeutic experiences such as Feeling Therapy, Connection Therapy, and Grounding Therapy.

Visitors can stimulate their senses in a health-focused environment. Under a dome of light and water, the "Meditation Centre" offers Stillness Therapy, promoting meditation, self-connection, and restoring natural balance for enhanced mental health. (ANI/WAM)

