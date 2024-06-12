UAE National Pavilion showcases defence, security innovations at 'Eurosatory 2024' in France

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 12 (ANI/WAM): The UAE National Pavilion will participate in the Eurosatory 2024 International Defence and Security Exhibition, which will be held in Paris from 17-21 June.

This exhibition is considered a strategic defence and security technology event, bringing together over 1,750 companies from 62 countries worldwide.

This year's edition, "Protect Your Future," focuses on innovation and advanced technologies in defence and security. With over 500 modern solutions on display, the exhibition offers participants the opportunity to gain knowledge and engage with experts and leading companies in the field.

The UAE National Pavilion is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council and is organised by the Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC).

It will feature several UAE-based companies, including EDGE Group, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), Key Technologies, and Capital Events, which will also be present to showcase the upcoming International Defence Exhibition "IDEX 2025" in Abu Dhabi. The pavilion will host the Ministry of Defence's "Al Jundi" magazine.

Anas Naser Al Otaiba, General Manager of EDCC, stated, "We believe that local defence industries have the capabilities to reach major global markets in this field." He emphasised the significance of showcasing UAE industries internationally.

He added that the pavilion's participation is part of the EDCC strategy to enhance the capabilities of the member companies by highlighting their participation in major international exhibitions, fostering cooperation and partnerships.

Ferit Bonfil, CEO of Key Technologies, expressed eagerness to participate in Eurosatory 2024 under the UAE National Pavilion, considering it one of the world's leading exhibitions in defence industries. He stressed the importance of exploring the latest advancements and gaining insight into the sector's prospects and developments amid rapid technological changes.

Established in 1967, Eurosatory is a global gathering for defence and security professionals. Held every two years, it provides a unique opportunity for discussions among manufacturers, startups, and key players in the sector. (ANI/WAM)

